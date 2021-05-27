It’s not every day that you can sit down for meals that are made with delicious truffles (they can go for a steep price!), so if you’re looking to indulge, block out your calendar.

The Truffle Melbourne festival is returning to Queen Victoria Market on Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th of June and it will be a dream for foodies and those who want to see what it’s like to live the fancy side of life.

There will be live truffle chef demonstrations, delicious (and cheap!) truffle dishes to tuck into and a market to shop from.

The Truffle Bar will be open with themed cocktails including the truffle espresso martini, truffle Bloody Mary and truffle-infused gin and tonic.

And if you are a fan of pooches, you will love the mock truffle dog hunts. Who doesn’t love seeing some smart canines in action?

Truffle Melbourne kicks off on Saturday 19th from 9am-5pm and Sunday 20th June 9am-4pm at Queen Victoria Market. Find the festival in sheds J & K – entry is free!

