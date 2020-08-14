With an 8PM curfew and only an hour of exercise under our belts every day, Melbourne residents need to be more organised than ever before to make sure we can make the most of our days – especially if we want to soak up some sunshine.

And it looks like we’re going to have to be locked on to the BoM radar for the next week to time our exercise because we are about to get a whopping amount of rain.

Keep your umbrella next to your mask, because for seven-days straight, we can expect showers along with some very chilly mornings which could drop to a minimum of just 7 degrees.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a high chance of showers all weekend with a maximum of 16 degrees on Saturday and 15 degrees on Sunday.

Temperatures will drop slightly as the week goes on, with a maximum of just 13 degrees on Thursday 20 August. Brrrrr.

Hopefully by the time next weekend comes around, we’ll see some sunshine again. Spring is almost here!