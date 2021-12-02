La Nina is in full force this summer, with Melbourne starting the season with storms two days in a row… but we can breathe a sigh of relief as the weekend brings much milder temperatures!

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the weekend is shaping up to be partly cloudy, with temperatures only hitting 18 degrees on Saturday and 21 on Sunday. There is not expected to be any rain until mid next week.

The state was hit by severe thunderstorms, flash flooding and even hail the past two days, with temperatures hitting up to 32 degrees during the day. Residents of Dandenong even reported seeing a mini tornado!

Many Victorians were left without power yesterday, as the SES received over 200 calls for help due to storm damage.

The worst of the weather alleviated overnight, leading to a clearer few days ahead!

Image credit: Herald Sun