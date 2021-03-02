A Melbourne dad is looking to take on Apple head-first after he suffered second-degree burns due to an exploding iPhone.

Victorian scientist Robert De Rose told 7News that he had been sitting in his office when he felt pain in his leg and heard a fizzing sound.

“I heard a faint pop sound, followed by a fizz and then I felt intense pain on my right leg, so I immediately jumped up and realised it was my phone,” De Rose told 7News.

He found his iPhone X, which was only around one year old, to have smoke coming out of it.

Meanwhile, he found that the skin on his leg had been “peeled back” following the explosion.

De Rose says that his attempts to lodge a complaint about the issue with Apple went without a response.

He is now seeking compensation from Apple while seeking to warn other iPhone users about the potential danger in their pocket.

