In a Virgin Australia first, a Melbourne couple have tied the knot during a flight to Sydney.

Elaine Tiong and Luke Serdar said their vows in front of 150 strangers on board VA841 as singer and actor Tottie Goldsmith used the PA system to perform the ceremony.

The couple are spirited travellers, who had originally planned to get married in Italy in 2020. The coronavirus pandemic sadly tore that dream apart.

The next idea was to elope aboard a Virgin flight on Valentine’s Day last weekend, but again COVID-19 took hold when Premier Daniel Andrews called the snap five-day lockdown.

However, the pair were finally able to exchange rings on Thursday when Victorians were freed of the chains and love could flourish at 40,000 feet in the air.

“I’ve been looking forward to my wedding all my life, as much as Elaine has, and this was a dream come true,” Luke Serdar told NCA NewsWire after the flight.

“It’s kind of cheesy, but it’s cool at the same time.”

