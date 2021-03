In a world full of ‘you can’t do this’, ‘you can’t do that’, Jase & PJ felt it was time that they let Melbourne take the wheel.

On Tuesday 30 March, it will be ‘Yes Day’ on the Jase & PJ show!

The team will have to say ‘yes’ to every request that comes through the phones. This could get very interesting.

‘Yes Day’ kicks off at 6AM during Jase & PJ on KIIS 101.1!

