Meghan Markle, aka the Duchess of Sussex, may have dropped down from her duties as a royal family member with hubby Harry, but it hasn’t stopped her from giving back to the people.

As the patron of Smart Works, a British organisation that helps unemployed women get back on their feet, Meghan hopped on video chat with a young woman who is heading to a job interview to give some advice.

With all the chaos going on right now, it seems the encouragement is just what was needed. Good on you, Meghan!

WATCH: Meghan Markle mentors a young woman in a video call as part of her work with a charity to help woman seek employment. https://t.co/3uOQYy7QZ6 pic.twitter.com/koSxriItxq — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 29, 2020

P.s. Is it just us, or is quarantine looking really good on Meghan right now?