Meghan Markle, aka the Duchess of Sussex, may have dropped down from her duties as a royal family member with hubby Harry, but it hasn’t stopped her from giving back to the people.

As the patron of Smart Works, a British organisation that helps unemployed women get back on their feet, Meghan hopped on video chat with a young woman who is heading to a job interview to give some advice.

With all the chaos going on right now, it seems the encouragement is just what was needed. Good on you, Meghan!

P.s. Is it just us, or is quarantine looking really good on Meghan right now?

duchess of sussex Employment meghan markle Royal Family Smart Works video chat