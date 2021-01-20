A McDonald’s worker has revealed the secret to how drive-thru workers don’t get orders mixed up, even if there are many cars lined up at a time.

TikTok user @katieeclarkee pulled out her phone during a shift to reveal the hidden camera system that has been taking pictures of vehicles as they pull up the driveway.

“Every wondered how McDonald’s know who’s car is who’s?” text on the video reads.

“There is a camera and it takes a picture of you and your car,” she explains.

She also heeds a warning for anyone with bad habits: “So maybe don’t pick your nose when you order… because we see it and we judge you.”

The video has since amassed over 5.5million views and has certainly opened the eyes of customers.

“My McDonald’s isn’t that advanced, we just have to figure it out,” an employee wrote.

“And still they give me the wrong order all the time,” a viewer joked.

“I thought they just had crazy memory,” a third added.