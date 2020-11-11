First, it was the delicious Parmi Burger and now Macca’s is continuing with the pub influences with another Aussie favourite which is guaranteed to send fans into a frenzy – the Chicken Schnitzel Burger!

The limited-edition item has landed on the menu and is a delight with every bite – a crispy chicken schitty patty, tomato, coleslaw, cheese, lettuce and mayo. YUM!

“Our new chicken menu has been a huge hit, with people loving the new burgers, McPieces and chicken salt Shaker Fries,” McDonald’s Australia marketing director Jo Feeney said.

“Now we’re giving our customers another delicious chicken burger to try – the Chicken Schnitzel Burger.

If you want to try out this bad boy, you won’t be able to be lazy – it is only around for four weeks from TODAY (Wednesday, November 11). You can grab it from stores or have it delivered straight to your door via McDelivery.