Visits to video stores to pick up a new flick are now a distant memory. Hey, at least we don’t have to stress about late fees!

However, one man has taken advantage of some spare space in his home by recreating a vintage video rental store in his basement – complete with neon signage, posters, knick knacks, counter and a special viewing room.

Jase & PJ were in awe of his efforts and opened the phone lines to Melbourne to see what special rooms they have in their homes. They are some unique homes out there…

