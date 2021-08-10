Love spoiling your pooch? Krispy Kreme Australia has launched limited-edition ‘Doggie Doughnuts’ in the lead up to International Dog Day on 26 August, so owners can finally share the joy of sweet doughnut treats with their dog-bestie.

Each Doggie Doughnut is inspired by an iconic Krispy Kreme flavour, with six flavours to choose from including: Original Glazed, Choc Cookie, Choc Sprinkles, Choc Iced, Strawberry Sprinkles and Choc Cheesecake.

To craft the healthy canine treats, Krispy Kreme partnered with Huds & Toke, a small independent business based in Coolum, QLD specialising in pet treats that are better for your pooch. The result? Delicious, all natural, nutty-based doughnut-shaped biscuits that are handmade, low in fat and contain no added salt, sugar, or preservatives.

The hard-baked cookie base and frosting has been designed specifically for dog jaws – using ingredients like carob and yoghurt – for dental cleaning benefits and to last longer than the usual cookie for your dog’s ultimate chewing enjoyment.

Doggie Doughnuts are available to order as six pack (RRP $14.95) at your nearest Krispy Kreme via the Drive Thru or online for next day click & collect at your closest Krispy Kreme Store. For the ultimate doggie date, those who purchase via drive thru will also receive a free puppycino.

