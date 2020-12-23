We are just days away from a special visit from the man in the red suit but Bunnings have brought the magic a little earlier.
Shared on Top Bargains, everyone’s fave retailer has made next year’s decorating duties easier and cheaper!
Check out a list of offers below and you will notice some products have been marked down to 75% off their original price:
- Mirabella 300 Multicolour Genio Wi-Fi Multifunction LED Fairy Lights -$15, was $40
- Lytworx 4.3m Warm White Waterfall LED Lights -$39, was $79
- Lytworx 2.0m x 2.4m Blue Connectable LED Retro Curtain Lights -$29, was $79
- Lytworx 19.9m Multicolour Soft Glow Solar Fairy Lights -$15, was $29
- Lytworx 2000 LED Blue Low Voltage Icicle Lights -$79, was $149
- Lytworx 1.3m x 1.9m Multicolour Connectable Curtain Lights -$39, was $69
- 80cm Festive Light Up Inflatable Reindeer -$15, was $30
- Mirabella 1.2m Halloween LED Inflatable Spider -$9, was $29
- Lytworx 20 LED Warm White Battery Operated Fairy Lights -$1, was $4
- Click 20 LED Battery Operated Fairy Lights – White -$1, was $4
- Click 20 LED Battery Operated Fairy Lights – Multicolour– $1, was $4
- Lytworx 14.9m Green Red White Vintage Mini Solar Fairy Lights -$9, was $19
- Lytworx 2.7m Warm White Star Stakes -$12, was $25
- Lytworx 720 LED Warm White Snowing Solar Icicle Lights -$29, was $59
- Lytworx 4.3m Warm White Waterfall LED Lights -$39, was $79
- Festive Multi-Colour LED Acrylic Ball String Lights – 100 Pack -$15, was $30
- Lytworx 4.5m Warm White Shape Holding Flexi Lights -$5, was $10
- Arlec 5 LED Timber Christmas Car Countdown Light -$5, was $9.95
- Lytworx 1200 LED Solar Icicle Lights – White -$25, was $49
- Click 600 LED White Solar Fairy Lights -$15, was $29
- Lytworx 20 LED Colour Changing Giant Icicles -$10, was $19
- Lytworx 28cm Colour Change Crackle Ball Solar Stake Light -$3, was $5.6
- Lytworx 2000 LED Blue Solar Icicle Lights -$79, was $149
- Lytworx Dynamic Colour Changing Fairy Lights with Remote -$19, was $29
- and lots more
Offers are valid for a limited time only so check website and local locations for details.
For local trading hours in the lead up to Christmas and New Year, visit here.