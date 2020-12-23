We are just days away from a special visit from the man in the red suit but Bunnings have brought the magic a little earlier.

Shared on Top Bargains, everyone’s fave retailer has made next year’s decorating duties easier and cheaper!

Check out a list of offers below and you will notice some products have been marked down to 75% off their original price:

Offers are valid for a limited time only so check website and local locations for details.

For local trading hours in the lead up to Christmas and New Year, visit here.

Advertisement

Advertisement