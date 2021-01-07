It looks as though Lego have done it all…

And their recent genius is the gift of flowers.

Yep, you read that right – the gift of flowers!

Lego’s new Botanical Collection allows you to build and design gorgeous floral arrangements from the comfort of your own home.

Whether you’re looking to gift flowers to your lover, your mother or even your brother, the Lego Botanical Collection breathes life into your flowers forever.

With Tulips, Roses, Bonsai Trees, full bouquets and more, there’s something for everyone!

If you’re looking for a flower gift with a difference, the LEGO® Flower Bouquet is an inspired choice.

When complete, the impressive flower display brings a touch of fun and colour to any room.

The adjustable stems make it easy to tailor the arrangement for any vase or container.

Each detail of the bouquet is made from LEGO components – all customizable to create a unique display.

The Flower Bouquet retails for $89.99 and is available now!

For more information on Lego’s Botanical Collection, visit here. For details on the Flower Bouquet, visit here.