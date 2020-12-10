After years of being locked away in the carriage, you’ll finally be able to hang your legs out of the iconic Puffing Billy steam train once again in the Dandenong Ranges.

The much-loved tradition was canned back in 2018 after the train collided with a minibus, derailing one of the carriages.

2021 will see a trial of ‘leg dangling’ kick off before it becomes a permanent fixture once again.

Puffing Billy CEO Stephen O’Brien told the Herald Sun that the practice is a “unique part of the Puffing Billy experience.” We couldn’t agree more!