Father’s Day is coming up, and it’s the perfect time to get to know one of the most important men in Lauren Phillips’ life – her dad, Bobbie.

Swapping waking up early to listen to the show each morning, he called in to swap stories about what Lauren was like as a kid, including if she had ever caused any headaches for the Richmond fanatic.

It turns out, there was one cheeky story Bobbie was happy to share – the time he foiled Lauren’s plans to sneak into the good old Chasers Nightclub with her friends.

