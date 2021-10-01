Many dads go out of their way to keep up with what their kids are up to, and Lauren’s dad Bobby is no exception. He wakes up at 5.30am each day to listen to her banter on the radio with Jase on KIIS. That’s a solid effort!

After Jase heard this, he asked Bobby to come back with his notes on what he liked AND what he didn’t like on air from the past week. He was happy to provide his feedback.

While Bobby was on the phone, he took a moment to check in on newsreader and Phillips family friend Clint Stanaway who has had quite a big week thanks to the Melbourne Demons’ historic premiership win.

