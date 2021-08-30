Last week, there was a big day in the Hawkins household – Jase’s wife Lou celebrated a birthday!

Jase thought he had found the perfect present for his wife in a massage chair. You know, the ones that you can strap over a couch or a car seat.

However, it was pretty controversial when the news broke out in the KIIS studio. Lauren was horrified by Jase’s purchase and even helped him buy the perfect bunch of flowers to ‘soften the blow’.

Lou eventually received her gift and still absolutely certain it was the right choice, Jase brought it into the studio on Monday morning to let Lauren give it a crack. It’s safe to say she’s not totally convinced it’s for her…

Catch Melbourne’s newest and freshest breakfast show Jase & Lauren In The Morning on KIIS 101.1

Advertisement

Advertisement