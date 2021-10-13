Challenging yourself to score in demand products during Aldi Special Buys is a unique shopping experience that every Australian should try at least once.

When Jase found out that Lauren had never heard of Special Buys (and hadn’t even stepped into the store before), he decided it would be a wonderful opportunity to give her the mission of retrieving some pots and pans he was after from the latest catalog.

She got dressed up, grabbed a large trolley, stood in line with dozens of eager customers and waited for the roller doors to open – listen to what happened below…

(listen from about 15:40mins)

Catch Jase & Lauren In The Morning from 6AM on weekdays on KIIS 101.1

Advertisement

Advertisement