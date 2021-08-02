It’s official – Clint Stanaway has joined the KIIS family as the news and sports reporter for Jase & Lauren In The Morning and we’re super excited about it!

During last week’s pop up show, it was revealed the Clint and Lauren already go waaaay back – their mums are besties and they both did work experience at Channel Nine.

Lauren discussed how she spent her days learning the ropes with Peter Hitchener in the newsroom as one of biggest music stories of all time was breaking, and Clint chatted about his time in the sports department which ultimately shaped his career.

We also welcomed Nazeem Hussain & Christian Petracca! Hear how that went down…

Melbourne’s newest and freshest breakfast show Jase & Lauren In The Morning begins on August 9 only on KIIS 101.1

