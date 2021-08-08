In a bid to get to know one another a little more, Jase & Lauren tried ‘speed mating’ and asked each other 100 questions.

Many of the questions were light-hearted, however the conversation became quite deep early on when Lauren started discussing one of the darkest periods of her life which included the breakdown of her marriage.

On Monday morning, Lauren opened up further after listening back to the conversation she had with Jase, wiping away tears as she described Jase & Lauren In The Morning as the “cherry on top to coming out of the other side.”

Listen to the emotional on-air moment below…