Thursday 9th of September is R U OK Day. It’s a time that gives you the permission to start the conversation to simply ask how someone is doing and that question is now more important than ever.

On Thursday, Lauren opened up about her dear friends, Nick and Anna, that helped her during the hardest period of her life. Nick called into the studio to discuss that time in Lauren’s life and how he was able to check in on her and get her to the other side.

Listen to the raw discussion below…