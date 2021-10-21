Melbourne’s sixth lockdown is finally over. Beer taps are flowing, avocados are being smashed and loved ones are catching up.

Lauren is one local who has been waiting to be reunited with her parents after only seeing them once this year. Her father, Bobby has been listening every week (and even joining in over the phone) but he’s never been able to see his daughter in her new job at the KIIS studios.

However, now that Bobby can travel around town, he made a special visit early this morning to surprise Lauren live on air.

We can’t wait to see more moments like this for many people right across town this weekend and in the coming weeks.

