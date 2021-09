Kyle Sandilands and Jase have more in common than just being on air on KIIS… they used to live together!

As you can imagine, there are some wicked stories from their time as roommates back in the day.

Kyle joined the team for Jase’s big 40th birthday celebrations and the pair reminisced on some of highlights from back in the day, including the time Kyle was renting the Biggest Loser mansion and their pot plants made from recycled bottles.

Listen below…