Many people have jumped on the weighted blanket bandwagon. Reduced stress, pain relief, mood improvement… the benefits speak for themselves.

These miracle quilts usually cost a lot so when Australian shoppers first caught wind of Kmart’s first range of weighted blankets, people jumped at the chance to grab one. At the price of $49, who wouldn’t?

If you want another one, weren’t so sold on the original colour or missed out completely, you’ve got another chance to add this to your home just in time for Winter!

Kmart have stoked a new grey version of the popular blanket. It’s still 7kg and is recommended for adults between 65kg-85kg.

Other blankets of its nature can be around $300, so at under $50 it is an absolute bargain.

If you want to find one or buy it online, we would act fast – we have a feeling they won’t last long!

