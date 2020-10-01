It’s no secret that shoppers go crazy for Kmart bargains – half the population owns an air fryer these days!

However, only so many managed to get their hands on one of their $20 churros makers. The gadgets were a “healthy” alternative to making up to four churros and came in a red colour.

The 2020 version which has popped up on the Kmart website is white and has the featured boasted in the older version, including the non-stick coating.

It also includes an automatic temperature control knob so home cooks can decide how dark they want their churros to be. Nifty!

