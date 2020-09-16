The warmer weather has finally arrived which means it is time to get outside and enjoy our backyards, patios or even the balcony.

Kmart has already stocked their shelves and website with brand new goods that are perfectly themed for the occasion, with cushions that are covered in bright colours and even designated space for your necessary greenery!

For example, take a seat on this Timber Planter Bench. It’s only $60!

Kick back onto this Rectangle Flamingo Cushion for $8!

Decorate your space or cart your food and drinks around with this Timber Trolley – it’s only $49.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Check out what’s new at Kmart by going here.