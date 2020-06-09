It’s no secret that air fryers are the hot new trend these days. There are so many delicious recipes you can cook in them, from cannoli, steak, salmon, churros… let your imagination wander!

Of course, good old Kmart jumped on board and launched their own air fryer for a fantastic price of $69. The Anko 3-in-1 Air Fryer has a 3.2L capacity, has 7 pre-set functions, a removable frying basket and adjustable temperature of up to 200 degrees.

And it was so popular, it is almost sold out across the country!

Perth and Darwin have ZERO of the air fryers, and that includes the larger 5.3 litres version. There is limited stock in other cities.

The online store is completely sold out.

Unfortunately for many Kmart shoppers, the department store’s stock levels have been impacted due to the coronavirus crisis.

Kmart is so empty it hurts my soul.. — Sophie ✨ (@Sophie_Dayman) June 6, 2020

Last week, Kmart Australia and New Zealand’s Retail Director, John Gualtieri sent a note to customers sharing the news that stock levels are expected to rise by the end of July, with nursery stock returning by the end of this month.

“During the early stages of Covid-19, demand for much of our loved product softened; as a result, we made the decision to pause inventory shipments. This was an action that any retailers across the country, and even across the globe, took as a way to navigate through the global pandemic.

“The good news is that these products have started to arrive back in-store and online; and we’ll be receiving weekly delivering over the next few months.”

According to the snapshot sent to consumers, Kmart expects that Kitchen & Dining product stock will be available around mid-July. You might have to hang on a little longer for that air fryer, but it’ll be worth it.

If you simply cannot wait, you can go here to search for stock in your city. Good luck!

