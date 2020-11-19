Kmart fans have had a giggle thanks to a cheeky store opening gift that surfaced online.

Perth woman Rachel took to the popular Facebook group Kmart Hacks & Decor to share a photo of a customised cookie she had received when she visited the newly opened Cockburn Gateways store.

However, other shoppers across the country saw the naughty side of her post, unaware that Cockburn was pronounced “co-burn”.

As you can imagine, people simply couldn’t help themselves…

“It doesn’t sound like the most comfortable suburb,” one comment read.

“Sounds painful!” another joked.

“That’s it, I’m moving to Cockburn!” a third declared.