A Kmart shopper has sent out a warning on social media after she got surprising results from washing her plastic water bottle in the dishwasher.

The woman shared before and after images of the $6 water bottle on the Kmart Hacks & Decor Facebook group.

“Did anyone else not know you can’t put a drink bottle in the dishwasher or is that just me?” she asked members of the group.

The photos received plenty of reactions and many other shoppers could confirm that the bottles were definitely not dishwasher safe.

“I also learned this the hard way,” one Facebook user wrote.

“I DID IT TOO,” another wrote.

“Mine melted in the car,” a third added.

Other shoppers suggested you should always check the bottom of plastic bottles to confirm it is dishwasher safe, and that the information is on the website. A lesson for us all!