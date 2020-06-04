Looks like we’ll be saving a lot of money on our next Kmart trip with numerous customers complaining online that the shelves have been stripped bare amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And if you’re after one of Kmart’s famed air fryers or desperately need some new homewares, it looks like you’re going to have to wait a while for stocks to be replenished.

Shoppers have taken to social media to express their frustration over the rows of empty shelves in stores across Australia, sharing photos of empty shelves where homewares, kids toys, kitchen appliances, craft, cooking utensil and crockery would usually be.

“Going to Kmart is like going to a ghost town at the moment, not worth the risk for empty shelves,” one person said on Facebook.

Kmart Australia have since released a statement on their Facebook page, saying that they’ve had difficulties keeping up with demand during COVID-19, as more people were staying home and focusing on things like home-improvement and cooking.

They also said that stock levels won’t be returning to normal until late July.

“We’re experiencing unusually high demand for some of our product categories both inshore and online,” Kmart Australia wrote on Facebook.

“We expect stock availability to improve soon and to normalise by late July. We appreciate your patience as our teams work hard to deliver the products you need, at the time you need them most.”

Some people were understanding online and expressed that they are certainly keen to be able to get their favourite items from the stores again when things calm down!

“Can’t wait to shop at Kmart again when the shelves aren’t empty! Especially home deco,” one person wrote.

“Thank you Kmart & employee’s for doing your best. You are appreciated,” someone else wrote.