Kmart has received praise for many products, however these new toys will change the lives of kids across Australia – the store has released a new line of dolls that are living with disabilities or impairments.

It includes dolls with a prosthetic leg, dolls that use a wheelchair and dolls living with a vision or hearing impairment.

Kmart Retail Director Australia & New Zealand John Gualtieri said to 7News.com.au, “We want all of our customers, especially our littlest ones, to be able to find products that they can truly relate to; and we’re committed to championing inclusion and diversity to make sure this happens.”

“That’s why we’re so excited to introduce our newest assortment of Fashion Dolls, which reflect people living with disabilities. We hope these dolls help children celebrate all of the wonderful things that make us different and unique; and that they can help remove some of the stigma around disability.

“We’ve dressed them in trendy outfits and named them ‘Fashion Dolls,’ to show they are just like their able-bodied friends.”

In popular Facebook group Kmart Mums Australia, shoppers were applauding the new range.

“Kmart absolutely killing it with the new range of inclusive dolls,” one mum named Emma wrote.

“It is so important that kids with disabilities are represented in TV, books and toys. It’s equally important their typical developing peers have exposure to these things. It empowers kids to celebrate ability!”

