Kmart has been forced to pull a popular children’s toy over safety concerns.

The $25 Wooden Climbing Ladder had been a sell-out but had to be taken off shelves and the online store after there were reports the railing was snapping.

A spokesperson told 7News.com.au, “At Kmart, we’re committed to the quality and safety of all of our products which is why we made the decision to temporarily withdraw our Wooden Climbing Ladder from show, following a small numberof customer complaints.”

“We believe these are isolated incidents, but have withdrawn the product as a precautionary measure while we investigate.”

“This is not a product recall – but we ask customers with any concerns, to please contact the Kmart customer service team on 1800 124 125.”

A shopper named Sam was one of the first to alert other customers of the news, sharing her experience to the IKEA, Kmart, Target, Big W, Aldi – Hacks & Product Reviews Australia Facebook page.

“The Kmart climbing ladder has been recalled after a few breaking within load ratings. You can take back to store without proof of purchase for a refund. I called customer service today and they said an official recall will happen this week but they are already accepting the product back,” Sam wrote.

