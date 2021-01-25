Many parents around the country have fallen in love with air fryers. They are so easy to use and can whip up delicious meals for the whole family.

It’s only natural that the kids would want to get a slice of the fun that the adults are having, and Kmart have heard their cries… so they’ve created an Air Fryer Toy!

The nine piece set comes with a green plastic air fryer, complete with a see through tray and realistic buttons for program choose (duh!), as well as fries and chicken nuggets for food.

But wait, there’s more. It also makes “realistic cooking sounds” and has an LCD timer function.

Look, if you want to get them trained up in the kitchen but they aren’t quite ready for the real thing, this is a great place to start.

And the best part? It will only cost you $15! Kmart, you have done it again.

