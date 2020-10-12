Kmart is great for many things, but they always kill it when it comes to kitchen gadgets and their new range will be flying off shelves!

To kick things off, they’ve just dropped a MASSIVE seven-litre air fryer. The $119 appliance has eight pre-set functions and a digital display. It also has cool touch housing and 60 minutes timer setting.

The store has also dropped a stunning $25 Crepe Maker to help you whip up delicious desserts at home.

Still have the craving for sweets? Why not grab this $25 Chocolate Fountain!

Kmart has also dropped fairy floss machines, slushie makers, popcorn machines and even buffets!

Check out the latest in kitchen appliances here.