There are many benefits to a silk pillowcase. Resting your head on one of these each night can reduce wrinkles, skin irritation and those pesky split ends in your hair.

So, it’s no surprise beauty fanatics will fork out over $100 to get their hands on them.

However, there is now a cheaper alternative and of course, it is at the mecca of all dupes… Kmart!

The department store is now slinging its own silk pillowcase for an incredible price of just $29 which is a steal compared to its competitors. It comes in a silver colour and will fit a standard bed cushion.

It is currently listed as ‘coming soon’ online so we suggest bookmarking the page or keeping an eagle-eye in stores.

