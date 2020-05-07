Guuuys…it’s too much…it’s TOO much…it’s becoming impossible to leave the couch, to leave the bed, to leave the house.

Kmart is the actual devil.

They’re selling HEATED ‘throw rugs’ which lets be honest, it’s a glorified electric blanket that is socially acceptable to snuggle under outside the bedroom.

It has a detachable controller and variable heat settings and it looks like a SNUGGIE PARADISE.

Apparently it’s not really big enough for two people though so look into buying 2 if you have a partner who’s going to steal it from you.

It’s only $35 or $70 for two but look if it’s looking a little thin till next pay day don’t forget that Kmart has AFTERPAY for orders $70+!

You can check it out here!

