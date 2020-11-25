Kmart seems to have everything in store… and now they really DO have everything!

Shoppers have been delighted to have discovered that the store will be stocking Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent coffee table books as part of their Black Friday sales which kick off on Friday, November 27.

The books will be on shelves and online for $49.99 each, which is very enticing considering they would usually be sold for double the price, if not more.

A Kmart fan who did manage to find them in a store who put them on the floor early managed to get a sneak peek for her fellow shoppers.

“Unfortunately once scanned, they weren’t allowed to sell them to me because they aren’t releasing the books until the 27th of this month,” Elena wrote on the Kmart Hacks & Decor Facebook page.

