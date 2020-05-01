Sausage rolls are seriously one of the most underrated Aussie delicacies out. When you’re at a 7/11 and you’re looking for some hot food, there is a good chance you are going to opt for one of these bad boys for the ride home.

It may have been a while since you’ve sunk your teeth into a sausage roll thanks to good old iso, and making them might seem a little bit of a stretch – but not anymore…

Kmart has come through with the goods. They’ve started slinging sausage roll makers and they are only $29!

The new kitchen tool has enough room to make for sausage rolls in one go and with non-stick cooking plates, it’ll be a breeze to clean up.

The word got out pretty fast on these and they are already sold out online. Still have a peek instore… you might as well grab a new serving plate while you’re at it. YOLO!