The Black Friday sales are black on November 27 and every store we can think of is getting ready to slash their prices with deals that we could only dream of. If you are about to do your Christmas shopping, the time is now!

Kmart is getting in on the action once again with a line of items for exclusively for the occasion and they are bringing back one furniture piece that was so popular it sold out within moments – but this time, there is a twist!

The department store will be celebrating Bright Friday this year so instead of those dark colours we saw last time around, favourite pieces will be returning with a fresh look including the one, the only… EGG-SHAPED CHAIR!

Officially known as the ‘Cocoon Chair‘, the $199 features the rattan look that we know everyone is craving right now. It absolutely screams Summer and will be perfect for any space in your home.

While Kmart fans only are already declaring that this will be a Christmas gift to themselves, others are warning that they shouldn’t get their hopes up as these will fly off shelves.

Other deals for Black Friday include SodaKING Soda Makers for $27, Over The Door LED Jewellery Storage for $29 and Sun Loungers for $49.

You can check out all of Kmart’s deals before they are available from November 27-30 here.