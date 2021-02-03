Just when we thought Kmart couldn’t get any better.

Our fave guilty pleasure and homewares powerhouse, Kmart have announced Kmart Create a new joint venture with online design company Canva.

Kmart Create allows you to create unique products from scratch and with thousands of free templates.

Design the perfect personalised gift – add a personal touch, in-joke, or simply more love to Kmart’s range of caps, shirts, bags, prints and homewares!

You can design anything from invitations, t-shirts, canvas bags, cushions and more!

Here’s how it works:

Check out the range and get more info here!