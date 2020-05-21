Whether it has been a big DIY project or just a couple of clicks on an online store, many people have decided to spruce up their home recently.

If you’re someone who wants to freshen things up but is feeling the tug on the wallet, we’ve got some good news for you. The legends at Kmart have come to save the day with a new Winter collection, and it is LUSH!

Are you covering up a large spaghetti stain on your couch with a cushion right now? Why not mix things up with this slick two-seater velvet sofa. It’s only $159!

Don’t have anywhere to pop your keys when you walk through the hallway? This $39 Half Moon Table will do the trick!

Oh, and what Winter floor is complete without a gorgeous rug? Why not be extra special and go for the Gigi Ombre for $19? Don’t worry, it’s faux.

Of course, Kmart have a stack of heaters, blankets and cushions and quilts to help you rug up during the cold months ahead.

Oh, and there are also brand new plants, candles and stuff for your dog. You’re welcome.

Head here to see the full collection. Happy shopping!