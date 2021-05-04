Budget-friendly fashion is something we all on the hunt for as it comes into winter and Aussie shoppers have found a wonderful jacket that is 4x cheaper than a popular brand.

Instagram page Kmart Insiders shared the light blue winter coat, that retails for $40 at Kmart and compared it to the $169 Decjuba version.

One person commented saying “Kmart you did it again. Love it.’’

Others pointed out that brands are ‘so expensive’ and the price tag was no needed.

The $40 puffer has now been so popular that it’s sold out in some stores.