We’re all spending a lot of extra time at home so if you’re in need of a refurb (for the third or fourth time this year…) Kmart has you covered!

The retailer has launched a delightful range of new homewares – that comes with an equally delightful price tag.

We’ve rounded up our faves below:

2 Tier Acacia Serving Stand, $19 

Tully cushion, $12

Advertisement
Advertisement
Kitchen Bench Prep Trolly, $59

Cheese Board & Knife Set, $18

Calypso Chair Green, $39

Advertisement
Advertisement
Plywood Clock Kit, $8

Brass Look Table Lamp, $25 

You can check out the full range on the Kmart website. 

homewares Kmart