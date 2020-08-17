Have you ever seen some delicious fruit and berries at a local grocer and thought to yourself, “Wow, I’d love to make my own smoothie right at this very moment, shame I don’t have a blender…”?

Well, your problem is finally solved thanks to the legends at Kmart – they’re about to release portable blenders!

The new product boasts a 300ml capacity, is waterproof and can be charged with a USB so it’s perfect for on-the-go.

And it’s only $19!

The blender isn’t on sale just yet, but keep an eye out for it. These could be VERY popular! Pop it on your wishlist right here.

