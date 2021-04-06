It was one of the most unexpected kitchen hits throughout all of 2020, and now it’s back (literally) bigger and better than before.

Kmart are dropping an all-new pie maker that can bake eight pies at once.

The new pie maker is even bigger than the six-piece one that blew our collective minds and sent us eating far too many pies midway through last year.

The 2020 lockdown also brought with it the rise of a bunch of pie maker recipes covering everything from cheeseburger pies to caramilk custard-filled doughnuts.

It was a real moment in time that we are all about rediscovering, to be honest!

Okay, maybe not the whole lockdown thing, but we’re all about this pie maker glow-up.

Like the previous versions, the upgraded pie maker features a non-stick cooking plate, cutter and heat-insulated handle.

And again, it’s just $27…so pie night tonight?