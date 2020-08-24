KFC is to pause the use of its classic Finger Lickin’ Good slogan after 64 years, admitting the message “doesn’t quite fit” following the coronavirus outbreak.

It said the slogan will return “when the time is right” but it will shift its messaging in the meantime.

Kristi Woolrych, CMO at KFC Australia said: “We find ourselves in a unique situation—having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in our current environment. While we are pausing the use of ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’, rest assured the food craved by Aussies isn’t changing one bit.

“In all seriousness, we think it’s important to take a moment to have a little fun during these tough times, but rest assured we’ll still be providing ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ chicken and a responsible experience for our amazing KFC family and customers, here and around the world.”