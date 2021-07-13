We’re smack bang in the middle of winter as of today and the weather outside is oh so frightful!

Christmas in Australia is a little different from the Northern Hemisphere, it’s hot and we don’t get to wear goofy sweaters and drink warm cinnamon hot chocolates while we wait for Santa.

But KFC has different plans.

This year we can celebrate Christmas in July with them with their limited-edition jumpers!

You don’t need to give me reasons or validate your choices… If you want one of these jumpers, I completely understand.

Just head over to KFC’s Shopify page and get your hands on them for $59.95 a pop (+ delivery) but you have to be quick because there’s only a limited amount of stock and they won’t be making more!

To make it even better, KFC is donating ALL profits from the jumpers to its charity partners – The Black Dog Institute, ReachOut Australia, and Whitelion.

Now you can purchase these ridiculous things absolutely guilt free!