ICYMI, Monty was struck with a horrible migraine last week and couldn’t join Kate for all the usual shenanigans on the 3PM Pick Up.

So who was Kate going to call at last minute?? Her husband Peter!

Yep, as a special, and very spontaneous treat for listeners, Kate’s husband co-hosted the show. He answered questions about Kate and took part in all the conversations, even if Kate had to do a bit of coaching here and there.

This sparked a lot of interest from Peter’s side of the family who were caught out not keeping up with the radio show, including Kate’s mother-in-law Maree who asked what time the show started!

However, after tuning into the show to listen to her son last week, Maree joined Kate and Monty on the phone to give her review.

Listen below…

Advertisement

Advertisement