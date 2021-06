Now that The Duke & Duchess of Sussex have left the castle walls, they are free to try all sorts of creative ventures.

More recently, Meghan Markle tried her hand at a children’s book titled ‘The Bench’ which she described as a “love letter to her husband and son.”

Kate Langbroek and Monty Dimond just found it confusing! Luckily, Kate found some “outtakes” that she thought should’ve made the cut…