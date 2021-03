Kids have very curious minds and want to know about the big wide world around them, so of course any time they have a question, they’ll come running to their parents for the answer.

And that means ANY question!

Kate listed the random questions that her son Jan asks her and yep, they will really stretch your brain out.

Have a listen below…

What are the questions your kids or the kids in your life ask you? Touch base with the 3PM Pick Up on social media!

Advertisement

Advertisement